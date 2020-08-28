South Africa: Hitman and Co-Conspirator Wife Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Murder

press release

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) has welcomed the conviction of an Eastern Cape woman and a hit man after they were both found guilty for murder.

Nomqondiso Tembu (53) and Siphiwe Wili (46) were convicted by the Mdantsane Magistrate's Court today. Tembu hired Wili and paid him R120 000 to murder her husband for insurance payout.

The body of her husband, Vusumzi Tembu, was found near the Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane on 14 February 2017.

Meanwhile, Busiswa Nabi (41), a friend of Nomqondiso Tembu whose case is yet to be finalised in court also allegedly hired the same hitman to murder her 41-year-old husband.

The Serious Organised Crime Investigation members were alerted to the plot and the suspects were arrested in November 2017, before the murder could take place.

Life sentences were handed down to both, Nomqondiso Tembu and the hitman Simphiwe Willie with additional 13 years for conspiracy to kill Ludumo Nabi but the sentences will run concurrently.

The National Head of the DPCI, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, has applauded the investigation team for working around the clock to ensure that the suspects were ultimately convicted and sentenced.

"It is disheartening for spouses to kill each other for the purpose of cashing insurance policies. The organizers goes to the extent of pretending to be mourning their loved ones. I commend the investigators for leaving no stone unturned in uncovering the plan that also saved a life and many others that were to follow. The work of the team including the prosecutors is commendable. The sentence will serve a warning to those who think crime pays," said Lieutenant General Lebeya.