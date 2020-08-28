South Africa: Gauteng Police Continues to Recover Illegal Firearms

press release

GAUTENG Police in Gauteng recovered yet another unlicensed firearm and arrested the suspect.

Police received information about a man that has stored an illegal firearm in his house in Birchleigh, Kempton Park.

The information was operationalised and the premises searched. A firearm loaded with ammunition was recovered. The man in the house failed to produce licence for the firearm.

He was arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

He is expected to appear at Kempton Park Magistrates Court soon.