South Africa: Military Police Member in Custody for Theft of Copper Cable

press release

A member of Military Police and his accomplice briefly appeared in the Verulam Magistrates' Court today on charges of possession of alleged stolen copper cables.

The two accused, Siyabonga Mazibuko (48) and Lungisani Hlatshwayo (30) were arrested by the police after information was received that the accused were selling Transnet copper cables in one of the scrap metal dealership at Tongaat.

Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime unit were called out and swiftly responded.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Mazibuko is a member of Military Police and he was using a state vehicle during the commission of crime. They were both charged under Criminal Matters Amendment Act in relation to damage to infrastructure.

Mazibuko and Hlatshwayo were remanded in custody and the case was postponed to 08 September 2020 for further investigation.