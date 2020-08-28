Tanzania: Flying Young Tanzania Investors to France, Gateway to Economic Boom

AS France ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Frederic Clavier yesterday hailed achievements Tanzania has made in several sectors, which enabled it to be reclassified as a lower middle income country, he had in mind that the private sector is part and parcel of players in making the country realise its socio-economic goals.

While hounoring 11 outstanding Chief Executive Officers and managing directors of the Tanzanian innovation and creativity in Dar es Salaam at a function at their embassy, ambassador Clavier noted that such success was realised before the end of this year, and far before 2025 vision, is a great deal, adding: "But, of course, the status is no guarantee as there can be a fall back... this achievement is just the beginning of a challenging period that is to say that the economy of the country must be resilient to external shocks and structural reforms must be implemented urgently."

"France will play its part to encourage Tanzania and make it succeeded as the public sector in drawing the mid-term growth in major projects of infrastructure, for instance, the private sector must get some air and space to participate in the national growth and propose innovating and sustainable solutions."

That is because for the benefit of the country, the public and private entities, must cooperate and co-manage the main targets listed in the strategic plan of "Tanzania 2025" because Tanzania belongs to all of them.

The envoy further noted that the friendship between Tanzania and France is vast in economic and trade event set in the frame of the 2020 Africa France Summit that is rooted in the strategic dimension of the cooperation between Africa and France proposed by France President, Emmanuel Macron and announced 3 years ago, in Ouagadougou.

He said in the plan big African and French companies, groups and young start up, public authorities and civil society would come together as stakeholders to describe their solutions to the decision- makers, potential buyers, investors and donors.

"Meeting the huge demand of the African continent will be easier by mobilizing the business communities and fostering fair partnerships, in the "Choose France", which has been a great success to attract more African investments in France and vice versa," he said in reference to his president's earlier made speech.

On the development goals made locally, he said the efforts deployed by the French Development Agency-AFD to support major projects in Tanzania worth praise and emulation.

"Via loans and grants, the Agency has committed 760 MEUR over the last 10 years in Tanzania and has recently increased the financing of projects to more than 150 MEUR per year to support the government in three priority sectors: water and sanitation, energy and transport.

He said last year was a record regarding AFD involvement with 172 MEUR of approved projects by the board in Paris, adding: "From now on, AFD will diversify its sectors of activity and will also target agriculture and environment with the preservation of natural resources and biodiversity. I am happy to say that this strategy has been elaborated in close connection with our Tanzanian colleagues and Ministers."

Thus, for water, France is supporting the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals to "Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all" by 2030.

"For electricity, we are supporting the 17 Sustainable Development Goals to "Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all" by 2030.

"As a result, in June, this year, the embassy wanted to organise the "28th Africa France Summit" in the city of Bordeaux and prepared a campus to welcome delegations and decision-makers from the whole continent, dealing with politics, economy, sports and culture.

The summit was planned as a trade fair and a global event dedicated to sustainable cities. "Better cities for better lives" was the motto of this outstanding event, structured around 7 districts: Access to essential services, Moving around the city, Feeding the city, Living in the city, Building and enhancing the city, connecting the city, Financing and structuring projects.

"Unfortunately and due to the world crisis of Coronavirus, we were obliged to postpone the summit and to concentrate on the economic and trade parts of the event. From 30 Tanzanian finalists of our "1000 entrepreneurs challenge", launched last year, 11 winners are definitely selected to go to Paris.

"They took the risk of starting their business. They deserve to be supported and encouraged. France, tonight, recognizes their talents and being invited to Paris will be able to create links with French start-ups. I wish them a bright future and good partnerships with French companies.

"As African countries and France are facing an exponential urbanisation, they will have the opportunity to exchange experiences about the challenges of climate change, the specific needs and, of course, the specific solutions that are required," he added.

The 11 outstanding young nationals were identified as Edmond Ng'walago of Ng'wala Inventions, Reginald Victor of Runyoro Tanzania GET Safaris, Edwin Joseph Mwachula of Cirlex System ltd and Ricky Renson of Sourcenets Limited.

The list also included Julius Mbungo of Toolboksi Technologies Limited BIG - BPI Inno Generation- 1st october 2020 6 th edition with strong theme, Janet Maro of Sustainable Agriculture Tanzania (SAT), Jacqueline Mwakyambiki of Mbeya Highlands Fm Radio, Japhet Sekenya of Biofood Tech Co Ltd and Diana Orembe of NovFeed (T) Limited among others.