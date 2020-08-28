Tanzania: Fake Land Valuers Warned

THE government, through the Valuers Registration Board (VRB), is planning to come up with guidelines for tackling bogus land valuers and random land valuation costs.

The guidelines on the valuation services are set to harmonise the charges and bring the valuers onto the same charging regime.

The Board has also vowed to take disciplinary measures against unregistered valuers who have been tarnishing the reputation of the profession.

The Board Chairman, Mr Cletus Njovu, told participants of the First VRB Annual General Meeting held in Dar es Salam yesterday that the fee guidelines will reduce inconveniences encountered by citizens, especially from unscrupulous valuers who set higher valuation charges.

The meeting themed "Valuation Methods and Ethical Disputes in Valuation Practice", was graced by Ardhi University (ARU) Vice Chancellor Professor Evaristo Riwa.

"It is our expectations that before next year, the board would have started preparing the guideline fees for professional valuation services which will identify charges for each valuation service instead of each valuer setting his own fees," he said.

He said that there has been a huge difference of valuation cost between valuers, a situation which prompted the need for coming up with the guidelines to protect the clients.

Mr Njovu further said that his Board was determined to ensure that valuers in the country perform their activities by abiding by professional ethics.

He noted the Board has registered 761 valuers between 2018/2019 to 2020/2021 and vowed to ensure that no valuer will be allowed to practice valuation without being registered.

Mr Njovu noted that, valuers were supposed to be registered by the Board before performing any task related to the profession and failure to do so will result in disciplinary action.

"It is a crime for a person to practice valuation without being registered by the Board as stipulated in Section 25 of Valuation and Valuers Registration Act No 7 of 2016 ... one of the responsibilities of VRB is to ensure that all graduates are registered immediately after completing their studies," he stressed.

He, however, noted that valuers who were employed before the enactment of the law were also supposed to be registered, otherwise they will not be recognised by the Board.

He said that the Board was committed to end valuers' malpractices by setting up a proper infrastructure to control their conduct, which has been causing inconveniences to poor Tanzanians.

Mr Njovu added that his board had come up with a code of professional ethics, which requires professional valuers to be fully devoted to their work and care for continuous improvement of quality and efficiency in their work.

He added that it was also finalising preparations for the guidelines for best practices in valuation which will be completed early next month.

For his part, Prof Riwa called upon valuers to execute their duties by abiding by professional codes of ethics and the country's laws. He urged the private sector, government and companies to use Board-registered valuers.

Prof Riwa advised valuers to upgrade their skills in order to enhance efficiency and to cope with technological changes. He said that VRB should ensure that valuers abide by professional ethics.

Prof Riwa noted that unprofessional valuers had been causing a lot of problems to citizens thus calling upon registered valuers to stop cooperating with them because they have been tarnishing their reputation.