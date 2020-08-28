Ethiopia: National Elections, Their Impediments, Remedies

opinion

The English word "National" means, simply, of or relating to a given nation with recognized territorial jurisdiction. Election can be extended as an English word carrying the meaning of the right, power or privilege of making a choice. Therefore, the formal process of selecting a person for public office or of accepting or rejecting a political proposition by voting at country level can be regarded as national election.

National elections, as some others say general elections; are very sensitive processes inside countries that decide their entire or most of political bodies who, just after confirmation of winning the majority vote and seizure of official power, are expected to make decisive decisions upon the fate of that nation. Most of all, the people who come to the pivotal positions inflict their ideologies through which, the strategies and policies of that particular nation are devised and hence, it becomes most wanted process in the democratic order of a given nation, among major political parties.

Nonetheless, the essential process of national election is subject to natural or man-made disasters, just as other important ones are. It can't easily escape the vulnerability to such hindering phenomena. At a global level, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, and other calamities that can render polling places inaccessible, trigger mass evacuations or disrupt governmental operations to the point that conducting an election becomes impracticable. At the national level, here in Ethiopia, though it can be regarded similar, the situation until this year's national election impediment wasn't similar to the global one due to the timeline that the country began exercising democratic election, despite the drawbacks.

Nowadays, the global pandemic; the Novel Coronavirus (#COVID-19) has become the vanguard reason for countries to delay or re-schedule their Election Days. It's current and anticipated, all-rounded effects are the reasons that oblige countries to do so. For instance, voters standing in-lines close to each other, handling ballots and making use of papers or touch screens can end-up in potentially toxic stew of community transmission of the Novel Coronavirus, according to states that delayed or rescheduled their national election days.

The threat is also extended to the major stakeholders of elections across the planet. Election authority comes first in this case. In many cases, election legislation will establish a national election commission or designate a government agency responsible for administering elections. Depending upon the organizational structure of this body, there may be specific departments responsible for such areas as voter education, public relations, training, regulatory drafting, and election preparations and so on. There may be other statutory bodies as well, such as the legislative institutions themselves,

security organizations, or local governments that have some responsibility to support election preparations. Such a huge process by itself obliges physical proximity, which, consequently, can result in acquiring the virus of the pandemic.

Election contestants are the other partners of the process that are feared, as to the predictions of medical practitioners, could spread or help the spread of #COVID-19. The candidates who are running independently or being forwarded by registered political parties, public organizations, or groups of voters are the contestants. Within their own campaign organizations and often with the help of political party structures, the contestants may have resources dedicated to such activities as voter information and get-out-the-vote (GOTV) activities. This aspect by itself is the other one paving ways for the spread of the virus.

The third group, the electorate can be considered at large; segmented into groups, such as women voters, young and first time voters, or military voters; and in terms of more formal organizations and associations described in shorthand as 'civil society' can carry-out the virus's spread effectively and exponentially, according to pre-election researches. The latter, a large and amorphous grouping, has variously, and in some cases erroneously, been described as independent, non-governmental or voluntary, sector is there as the main vehicle for transmitting the virus. Though, in principle, as to what it should be, civil society plays an important role in voter education because of its ability to mobilize in favour of public interest activities, its capacity to reach out to a wide range of different audiences, and its potential resources. Hence, their role to rapidly spread the virus becomes paramount.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the existing general notion, elections are both about competition and collaboration, at least in principle and democratic understanding. All the stakeholders, those aforementioned and others, shall and are expected to collaborate when a disaster, such as the pandemic that we all as human beings across the planet are currently facing stands at the door as the main challenge, let alone for election but for survival.

According to the information displayed by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, from 21 February until August 25, 2020; at least 70 countries and territories across the globe have decided to postpone national and sub-national elections due to #COVID-19. Ethiopia stands one of them to postpone the Election Day to be decided depending upon the medical assessment that indicates hopefully, the expected infliction of the virus to the upcoming election. The country did so by following legal measures, as to the clear info on the table. If so, what is going to be wrong with postponing the election? No. Nothing goes to be wrong because, the primary thing is survival and survival only.