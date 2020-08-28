Ethiopia: Let's Receive 2013-Ethiopian New Year With Fresh, Forgiving Heart

opinion

We Ethiopians are preparing to celebrate the New Year. The outgoing 2012 E.C has experienced several tragedies. The death of prominent figures, political instability, Corona case, locusts swarm, flood and others were some of the tragedies we Ethiopian being experience on the outgoing year.

However, despite all this challenges, Ethiopian's century-old tolerance is still intact. No matter how those past months were challenging, the culture of supporting one another is still fresh.

Like other parts of the world, Ethiopia is experiencing the harshest muscle of economic crisis that came due to COVID-19. However, thanks to the measures that are being taken by the government and age old culture of sharing, Ethiopians are passing the dark season with hope.

Political instability had been one of the challenges of the nation within the outgoing year. However, using all its power, the government has tried all its level best to pacify the situation. This is both in the form of peaceful manner or taking equivalent measures.

Ethiopianism is not simply a word or mood based. It is not something we appraise when we need to and take it off when our mood is down. Ethiopianism is our blood and Ethiopia is our only beloved mother land. We have no other land to live. No matter what the economic disparity that exists among the society or political difference that exists between us, Ethiopia is the emblem of unity.

We do not use Ethiopianism as a pretext to stir the peace and stability of the nation. Irrespective of our difference, we Ethiopians have been acquainted with the culture of celebrating holydays with fresh and forgiving heart. The ongoing year has already left us a great lesson. It has claim the life of innocent Ethiopians and several damages are incurred on private and government firms.

Ethiopia is now in the right track. New Year is a new hope for us. The political and economic reforms are meant to lift the nation out of poverty and instability. This vision should not be crippled by the sneaky moves of antagonistic forces which do not need to see a prosperous Ethiopia. Despite all the tragedies, the outgoing Ethiopian year- 2012- has also seen tremendous achievements.

The filling of GERD - which is the icon of Ethiopian unity and Sheger Park project are amongst the success stories we had seen on the outgoing year. Though construction of the Dam had been through several challenges, Ethiopians did not reserve themselves for second from building their Dam. This is not because all the paths were smooth. It was not because Ethiopians had no political differences. It is only because Ethiopianism is built on strong foundation. Hence, while receiving the upcoming New Year, Ethiopians should keep the pace of tolerance and love. We should preserve an age-old culture of tolerance and sustain our peace for the sake of new generation.