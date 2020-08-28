Ethiopia: Long Live the Historic, Strategic Ethio-Sudanese Relations

28 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
opinion

Ethiopia and Sudan are two sisterly countries tied with cultural similarities. The diplomatic relationship of the two countries is beyond political bond. It goes deep into the people to peoples ties which Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described it as an unbreakable.

Ethiopia and Sudan might be two sovereign countries separated by political boundaries but, they have lots of things in common.

During his visit, the Prime Minister had a fruitful discussion with his counterpart Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok. The two parties have discussed on ways of bolstering their diplomatic relationship.

The existing bilateral relation between the two countries is a good manifestation on how countries can join hands for peace, stability and democracy in the region.

This strong historical bond has gained a new momentum with the current visit. The construction of GERD and mutual cooperation of the two nations is not only opening a new chapter for Ethiopia and Sudan. It has also a significant role for the region.

As it had been repeatedly noted by Ethiopia, GERD will serve as a demonstration that the countries can accomplish massive projects on their own. Ethiopia's economic progress is in one way or another amounts to the progress of its sisterly countries. The previous discussion that held between these two sisterly countries is a good indication on how they are committed for common goal.

As it was indicated by Prime Minister Dr. Hamdok, the two countries have showed an interest to create suitable environment for realization of the regional integration.

With the accomplishment of GERD, Ethiopia and Sudan will further strengthen their economic and cultural ties. As a neighboring nation, this strong bond will also be a showcase for other East African countries in the area of economic as well as political cooperation.

The Horn of Africa has been one of the unstable parts of the world. It is also a place where poverty, civil war and hunger are rampant. Thus, regional integration and cooperation among member states are the best ways towards a bright future.

