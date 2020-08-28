Angola: Women Promotion Wants Gender Equality Budget

Luanda — Ministry of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion (MASFAMU) has proposed budget allocation for the execution of gender equality programmes.

The proposal was put forward by the incumbent minister, Faustina Fernandes Inglês de Almeida Alves, during online round table on " gender-sensitive budget" on Thursday.

The minister said the intention is to bring in Gender Marker System for budget programmes to be introduced in the Integrated System of the State Finance Management.

The official stated that the Gender Marker is a tool that allows to classify the programmes accordingly with its contribution to the promotion of the gender equality.

According to her, the gender equality is part of the commitment of the Angolan State through several international and national instruments undersigned, with stress to the Convention on the Elimination of all Discriminations forms against Women (CEDAW) of 1984.

The minister described the gender equality as crucial for the economic, social development and for building a Democratic and Rule of Law State, but she added that its success depends on General State Budget.

Attended the event government officials and members of the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP).