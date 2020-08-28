Angola: Coach Raúl Duarte Signs His Contract Renewal With Interclube

28 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Coach Raúl Duarte signed Thursday a two-season contract with the Interclube's basketball senior men's team.

Raúl Duarte told the press he was willing to work for a very competitive team endowed with the defensive and offensive individual quality.

He also said that he was pleased with the opportunity given to him by the club's leadership, from which he expects permanent improvement of work conditions.

Raúl Duarte also ruled out the intention of making too many changes in squad, which makes up of experienced players and some of them younger, who have evolved significantly in the last season.

Prior to the postponement of the championship, due to covi-19, Interclube ranked third.

Raúl Duarte has coached teams like Petro de Luanda, Lusíadas University and Recreativo do Libolo, with the last he won the national championship.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

