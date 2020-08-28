Angola: National Bank Adjusts to New Global Reality

Luanda — National Bank of Angola (BNA) is regularly adapting to the new reality of the world by increasingly investing in the communication and information security, said the BNA Human Capital manager, Beatriz dos Santos.

Speaking to press, at the end of the videoconference meeting on "Human Capital management in the time of crisis" due to covid-19, the manager mentioned the security and health of workers as the top priority.

"We have never stopped at any time providing services in this period of the State of Emergency. We operated with 25 percent of staff and today the figure rose to 35%, coupled with better working conditions", said the official.

Beatriz dos Santos stated that the crisis brought significant improvements in terms of technology, through telework, based on communication with the commercial banks managers.

The official said that change are expected after the crisis, but she did not reveal which changes, aimed at providing the Angolan society with dignity.

The event is part of BNA annual meeting held via video conference, which discussed promotion the debate, change experiences and focused on strategies to manage and strengthens the efficiency of human capital in times of crisis.

The meeting gathered officials from the departments of human capital management of the national banking sector and experts in the matters of various institutions.