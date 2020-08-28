Africa: Global Partnership On Marine Litter

press release

Marine litter is waste created by humans which is discharged in coastal or marine environments. An average of 8 million tonnes of plastic enters the ocean each year, impacting economies, ecosystems and human health.

The Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML) is a multi-stakeholder partnership that brings together all actors working to prevent marine litter and microplastics. Hosted by the United Nations Environment Programme, the partnership provides a platform to share best practices, coordinate activities and exchange ideas to find innovative solutions to the marine litter problem.