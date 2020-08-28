Africa: Global Partnership On Marine Litter

25 August 2020
United Nations Environment Program (Nairobi)
press release

Marine litter is waste created by humans which is discharged in coastal or marine environments. An average of 8 million tonnes of plastic enters the ocean each year, impacting economies, ecosystems and human health.

The Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML) is a multi-stakeholder partnership that brings together all actors working to prevent marine litter and microplastics. Hosted by the United Nations Environment Programme, the partnership provides a platform to share best practices, coordinate activities and exchange ideas to find innovative solutions to the marine litter problem.

Read the original article on UNEP.

