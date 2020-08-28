Namibia: To Auction or Not to Auction? That Is Not the Question

editorial

THE auctioning off of fishing quotas 'to the highest bidder' by the government have made strange bedfellows.

Finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi announced yesterday afternoon that the government has raised N$628 million by auctioning 83 000 tonnes of horse mackerel, hake and monk.

That translates to an average of N$7 500 per tonne.

By that account, auctioning this year's entire 491 000 tonnes of the three species could have pumped N$3,7 billion into government coffers this year.

Despite their opposing views, Seaflower Pelagic Processing and anti-corruption activists of the People's Litigation Centre (PLC) want to stop auctioning the fishing quota that was instrumental in spawning the Fishrot scandal.

Seaflower Pelagic, an apparent beneficiary of the 'government objectives' quota, lodged an urgent application in the High Court.

They lost the case yesterday.

PLC, the anti-corruption arm of the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) political organisation, said it will proceed with a lawsuit.

This alliance is inexplicable. Even more puzzling is why Namibians are opposed to a public auction to raise money that will go directly into state coffers for the benefit of the larger population.

For the past two decades, 'Namibianisation' or 'local empowerment' rhetoric has been used as a cover to give away natural resources (fish, land and minerals) to a few hand-picked Namibians. Fishing and mining rights have landed mainly on the laps of politicians and their connections.

These well-connected individuals have then proceeded to auction our national assets to the highest kickback bidders, who are often foreign entities like Icelandic seafood company Samherji.

The result has not only been government-driven corruption to enrich a few, but the masses have lost out on money that should have paid for education and health.

Seaflower's move is understandable as the company stands to lose big time. Former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau promised them 50 000 tonnes a year for 15 years.

PLC's opposition to the auction is strange, or outrightly misguided as its objectives are to stop state corruption.

PLC recently said it wants to protect more than 5 000 fishing rights applicants who are waiting on the government to give them fishing rights, lasting between five and 25 years.

Does PLC realise they would be perpetuating the very corruption they correctly criticised as engineered by the ministerial pair of Esau and Sacky Shanghala of Fishrot infamy?

If anything, shouldn't PLC push for transparency and for all fishing quotas to be auctioned - not only the 20% the government claims is to 'test the market'?

Should PLC not sue for an end to the dishing out of fishing rights and quotas to a few well-connected Namibians at the expense of the masses?

After all, the public has a better chance of tracking the use of money from the national budget.

Amid the Fishrot scandal, suspicion of government actions is justified. Legitimate intentions and rhetoric have often been used for self-gratification.

But Namibians need to realise that the current policies of giving away public assets for free to a few hundred or thousand people, who then decide what to 'donate' to the public, is daylight robbery.

Namibians should not fall for political tricks claiming that an auction means selling the country's resources to foreigners or losing sovereignty.

Conducted in the interest of the broader public interest, an auction is a normal part of global trade that can benefit citizens.

Just as with diamonds, Namibians should be open to selling the excess of what's produced to get what's needed - especially for the most vulnerable members of society.

Let's emulate our liberation friend Russia which has stopped dishing out quotas to a select group of oligarchs and now prefers auctioning.

Following calls for improved government income and transparency, media reports suggest the Russian state earned N$32 billion from crab quota auctions last year.

An auction by any other name remains an auction.

However, it is better to have a public auction than a private one.

To auction or not to auction? That is not the question.