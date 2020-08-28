Namibia: Donors Pull Plug On Tses Village Project

28 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

A HUMANITARIAN group has been forced to close down a welfare project at Tses village in the //Kharas region due to the village council's failure to connect water and electricity to the three hectare plot it had donated to the project.

Kalahari New Hope volunteer Juliana 'Mimi' Ungheanu, who is also a direct investor, was managing the project that comprises a soup kitchen, gardening project and kindergarten. The project has now moved its philanthropic efforts to the Berseba, Blouwes and Koichas communities in the region.

"It seems council members have no heart for the vulnerable people who had been benefiting from the project as they were deliberately stifling the project at the expense of the poor," she says.

The council's chief executive officer, Fritz Christiaan, says limited finances had been hampering the council to connect the said plot to the water and electricity grids.

Tses resident Immanuela Swartbooi expressed her disappointment in the closure of the project.

"The project has brought hope to vulnerable people, but now we'll suffer again . . . unemployment is rife at our village as no socio-economic development aimed at the betterment of the local community has taken place," she says.

Swartbooi says the project has been handing over food parcels on a monthly basis to about 27 volunteers who were assisting Ungheanu.

Ungheanu says donors have to date invested close to N$2 million in the Tses project.

She says welfare projects at Berseba village and Koichas settlement have already begun, and that local leaders and communities are committed to making a success of the initiatives.

Berseba village council donated a 50 hectare plot to Kalahari New Hope for a gardening project as well as the old building of the Berseba Ecumenical School, Ungheanu says.

She says the organisation intends to transform the old building into a hospital or school and hostel for children with disabilities.

A dispute between Austrian citizen Adriaan Rarau and Ungheanu, a Romanian citizen, over who is to be in charge of managing the initiative had rocked the project at the beginning of this year.

