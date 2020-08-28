Namibia: Mother Claims Medical Negligence in Baby's Death

THE mother of a five-month-old baby that died a day after undergoing a neck operation at the Oshakati State Hospital has accused the medical staff of negligence.

Josephina Shetunyenga (22), has sought advice from her lawyers over the death of her baby at the hospital, saying her daughter, Evelene Iiyagaya, was operated on without her consent on 7 July and died on 8 July, shortly after a wound dressing at Eluwa clinic at Ongwediva.

She claims the doctor carried out the operation in her presence without asking her to sign an indemnity form.

Shetunyenga, a resident of Elyambala village at Ongwediva, told The Namibian that upon entering the doctor's consulting room at the children's ward, the doctor instructed her to lay the baby on a bed to prevent her from moving during the procedure.

The mother claims she stood by the bedside and looked on as the doctor prepared her operating medical equipment. She then witnessed the doctor making a cut on her baby's neck.

"It was a horrible thing to watch and still gives me anxiety attacks to this day. When the doctor was done cutting my baby, she told me to collect the baby's medication at the pharmacy and go home. Later, my baby became weak and numb and did not cry throughout the night," she said.

She said on that particular day, she noticed the baby's body temperature was rising, prompting her to return with her to the hospital. The nurses noticed that the baby's neck was swollen. The nurses referred her to a medical doctor, who in turn told her to take the baby for X-ray screening to determine the cause of the swelling.

"The X-ray revealed that the baby had a cyst. That doctor referred me to another doctor who in turn told me to go to the theatre. I did not know my baby was scheduled for an operation because they did not tell me anything," said Shetunyenga.

The following day, she took the baby to a clinic at Ongwediva for a wound dressing. After leaving the clinic, Shetunyenga said she did not feel the baby move or cry and thought she was asleep.

When she got home a few hours later, she discovered the baby had died. The results of a scan in possession of The Namibian indicates that the baby had a neck swelling with thick fluid around the lymph nodes.

The baby's death certificate issued by the Oshakati hospital says the baby died as a result of threat to breathing by inhalation or indigestion of gastric contents.

Shetunyenga is therefore blaming the hospital staff for gross negligence, which she believes led to her baby's death.

Oshakati hospital superintendent Vizcaya Korbinian Amutenya during a summary of the investigations at the hospital on Monday said his office received a complaint from Shetunyenga on 15 July and an investigation was launched.

Amutenya said the findings of the investigations were that the baby was brought to the hospital with a swelling and she was initially seen at the paediatric department where she was diagnosed with a neck abscess. She was then referred to the surgical department where it was confirmed that the neck abscess required drainage.

"The baby was found in a satisfactory condition and did not require admission. She was sent home to be dressed at the nearest clinic. She [mother] came to my office a week after the baby had died. I had to inquire with my staff to make a preliminary investigation and a ruling.

"The assessment by the paediatric and surgical team classified the patient as stable enough to undergo outpatient care. The assessment by clinic's staff at Eluwa clinic also classified the patient as stable enough to go home and return for daily dressing.

"The mother carried the baby on her back and passed some shops and only discovered the baby had died after reaching home hours later," he said.

Amutenya said the post-mortem results revealed a neck abscess with puss tracking behind the upper oesophagus as well as evidence of aspiration of the gastric content in the trachea of the baby.

He explained that the baby died because she had an infection and aspirated the stomach content, which blocked the airways.

"It is up to the mother to accept the explanation or to take the matter further. We are ready to present this information to the nursing council and her lawyers," he said.