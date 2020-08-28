South Africa: Moeletsi Mbeki - Big Business, Not the ANC, Created BEE

analysis

Economist Moeletsi Mbeki says it is wrong to blame the ANC for BEE, because the concept was created by its major beneficiary: big business. Speaking at a Daily Maverick webinar on Thursday, Mbeki also said that BEE would be scrapped within a day if the decision was his to make.

Former DA leader Helen Zille suggested in a recent Daily Maverick op-ed that the ANC created Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) in order to "make corruption legal".

But economist Moeletsi Mbeki said on Wednesday that this theory was based on a misunderstanding of the roots of BEE - which, he says, sprang from big business rather than the ANC.

Mbeki was addressing a Daily Maverick webinar hosted by business journalist Ray Mahlaka on the future of BEE in South Africa.

The brother of former president Thabo Mbeki contends that BEE is fundamentally alien to the DNA of the ANC as a multi-racial organisation since the 1950s.

Mbeki said that "the notion that blacks were going to have preferential treatment" after apartheid was implausible - because "the alliance between the Indians and the Africans would never have been...