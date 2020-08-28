Namibia: ART Roll-Out During Covid-19 Pandemic

NAMIBIA shares a 1 425-kilometre border with Angola, the bigger part of which is open.

People cross between the two countries to visit family and friends, and some people come into Namibia to access services including healthcare. This is because Namibian health facilities provide HIV care and treatment free of charge to any patient, whether or not the person is a Namibian citizen.

This helps to protect communities in Namibia, and in neighbouring countries, from the continued spread of HIV. This is a life-saving strategy as when an HIV positive person takes his or her antiretroviral treatment every day, the virus is suppressed and it cannot be passed on.

However, when the Covid-19 pandemic took hold of the world, Namibia, like many other countries, shut the borders to help prevent its spread into communities. This caused many challenges, including preventing HIV positive patients in Angola from getting the care and treatment they would usually access in Namibia.

Without medication, these patients will become sick and might start to spread the virus to others; for example, if the HIV positive patient is a pregnant mother and she does not continue taking her HIV medication, the risk of mother-to-child transmission is greatly increased.

With support from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Namibia (CDC Namibia) funded through the United States President's Emergency Fund for Aids Relief (Pepfar), the Ministry of Health and Social Services quickly put in place new arrangements to ensure that these patients could continue to receive their medication.

"It was critical that these patients were not lost from care. It was an important milestone when the Namibian government committed to offering free HIV services to all patients, and it would be devastating to lose these patients after we have come so far with them" said Anne-Marie Nitschke, director of special programmes at the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Healthcare teams in the regions bordering Angola quickly came up with a solution: to work with officials from the Ministry of Safety and Security at border posts to move medicines to the borders when patients could not get through.

As a result, healthcare workers from the nearby clinics have been regularly visiting the official border crossing points and other newly established temporary sites.

With the help of police officers at the post, they collect the health passports from the Angolan patients and provide the necessary medicines. Additionally, outreach points at the border have been set up to provide ART and other essential health services.

At some of the busiest border points, ministry of health staff make a daily visit to provide medicines. At some of the quieter border crossing points, the healthcare staff visit twice a month.

Behind the scenes, many discussions were held with regional government and line ministries in the regions to make this process as smooth as possible. The result has been impressive. Between the months of March to June, over 3 600 patients who would otherwise have missed out on treatment, received medication refills that will last them two to six months. This reduces the burden of frequent return visits for refills.

The impact of these new outreach points has been so successful that the ministry will be constructing permanent structures at the four busiest border sites. These structure will become official Ministry of Health and Social Services community-based outreach points, or CBARTs as they are known.

"Providing a permanent structure will make all the difference to the comfort of the patients and the healthcare workers providing the services" said Eliphas Hatutale, CDC Namibia field office coordinator.

"The border crossing is the ideal place for a health outreach point as people can get the services they need without having to travel long distances," Hatutale said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus Angola By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With the provision of permanent structures at four sites, the ministry will be able to expand the range of services provided at these outreach points to include general primary healthcare services such as vaccinations and the provision of other chronic medication, and provide a greater range of HIV prevention, care and treatment services.

"This is another example of how the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in new methods of healthcare service delivery that will continue after the epidemic ends," said CDC Namibia country director, Eric Dziuban.

"The example of the border outreach points also highlights how important collaboration is; the results we have achieved here are due to ministries, and countries, working together at national and regional level to improve patient care for the better. It is a job well done."

*This article was produced by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Namibia