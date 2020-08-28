Namibia: Satlam Joins Comedy

interview

Award-winning recording artist and engineer by profession Satlam, (real name Lamek Shatilwe) has been making waves in the entertainment industry lately, but not for his music this time around, but for his comedy skills.

Rinelda Mouton from The Namibian talks to him about his love for comedy and what is next for his music career.

RM: Tell us a little about your love for comedy.

Satlam: Being funny has always been part of me. Since primary school until today, I have been telling stories and cracking jokes to people. I found myself with a lot of funny stories that I wanted to share with others. I decided to tell them in the form of short videos, by uploading them on free social media.

RM: How did you start uploading videos?

Satlam: I started uploading videos in 2013, but it was only last year that I realised a lot of people were falling in love with my comedy videos. Before, I did not upload a lot of videos, I only started uploading a lot since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. I am now uploading videos every two weeks, sometimes even weekly.

RM: What videos do you upload?

Satlam: My videos are purely funny and some of them have messages that I am trying to bring across. I am doing this because I felt that people need to laugh a bit, and don't have to be serious all of the time. Some people are going through tough times in life and a bit of funnies will bring a smile to them. People need to smile now the most. Some people have lost their jobs, some lost their loved ones and some are fighting depression.

RM: What stories do you normally tell, and why?

Satlam: Africa is blessed with many stories to tell. Sometimes to make people laugh and sometimes to bring hope to someone going through a bad time. I am just trying to pass a constructive message through a creative story.

RM: Tell us more about your music career?

Satlam: I released my first album, 'Catalyst', in 2009. My last album was released in November 2018. It was a collaboration album called 'Olumosho Nolulyo'. I did the album with my brother M-Jay. He was also the producer of the album. Other albums under my belt are 'Denominator', 'Kapatashu', 'My Fans My Blood', 'Elevator' and 'Oxula for Success'.

RM: What are some of the challenges that you have experienced as an artist thus far?

Satlam: I was exposed to bad influences. I have met people who believed that every artist uses substances like drugs and alcohol to boost their energy and creativity. This is, however, not true all of the time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

RM: Anything that the public doesn't know about you?

Satlam: I am an engineer by profession. I also went back to the university this year. I am busy with my MBA programme at Unam. I am also a businessman, running three companies.

RM: Anything new that the public can expect from you?

Satlam: There is something happening in the background, but I am doing it in total silence. I am thinking of releasing another album next year. I have already started recording.

RM: What are some of your future plans?

Satlam: At the moment, I am uploading the comedy videos on my Facebook account (Satlam Ombanya). I am planning creating a YouTube account just for comedy videos. I, however, have a YouTube channel where I upload my music videos, it is called "Satlam Ombanya Namibia". The public should always expect something new from me.

[email protected]

@rineda mouton on social media

@Satlam on Facebook