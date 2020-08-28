Namibia: 'Fugitive' Lawyer Removed As Executor

LAWYER Marén de Klerk, who has been caught up in the Fishrot fishing quotas corruption scandal, may not continue to handle three estates in Namibia as executor, High Court judge Thomas Masuku ordered yesterday.

Masuku ordered the removal of De Klerk, who left Namibia in January and has not returned from South Africa since then, as executor in the estate of the late businessman Aaron Mushimba and of two other estates, ordered that De Klerk should hand his letters of executorship back to the master of the High Court, and declared that De Klerk is a fugitive from justice in Namibia.

De Klerk opposed an application to have him removed as executor, and disputed that he is a fugitive from justice in Namibia while he remains in South Africa.

The trustees of the Mushimba Family Trust, Johan Penderis and Philip Ellis, Mushimba's widow, Adolphine Mushimba, and heirs in two other deceased estates administered by De Klerk asked the High Court to declare him undesirable to act as executor in the three estates and incapable of holding office as an executor for the rest of his life, and to appoint replacement executors to take over from De Klerk.

Mushimba, who died at the end of August 2014, left half of the assets in his estate to the Mushimba Family Trust, and also named De Klerk as executor of his estate.

In an affidavit filed at the court, Penderis said De Klerk has been unable to properly execute his duties as executor because of his extended absence from Namibia.