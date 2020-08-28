Ghana: GPRTU Urged to Be Active in Road Safety Campaign

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has observed that the loss of innocent lives and preventable injuries associated with road crashes in the country can be controlled if drivers are more cautious on the road.

He has, therefore, called on the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to play an active role in the national road safety campaign to reduce road accidents to the barest minimum.

According to the Asantehene, the commitment on the part of members of the Union, especially drivers in adhering to motor-traffic rules and regulations was critical to protecting the lives of the people.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu said these in a speech read on his behalf at the opening session of the 10th quadrennial delegates' conference of the GPRTU, in Kumasi on Tuesday.

He advised drivers to make conscious efforts to avoid reckless driving to enhance safety on the road, stressing they should at all times avoid over-speeding and overtaking, drunk-driving, overloading and disrespect for road signs.

The Asantehene mentioned the need for the leadership of the union to work effectively in formulating good policies for the benefit of the members, adding "the welfare of members should be the priority of the leaders."

Mr Godfred Adulbire, Secretary to the GPRTU Interim Management Committee, commended Regional Chairmen of the union for playing an instrumental role to resolve all differences that threatened the development of the GPRTU.

He blamed the increase in road accidents in the country, largely to indiscipline on the road.

On statistics from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, he observed that the Department recorded 2,803 fatalities from over 12,000 crashes between January and November 2019.

He could not give details on this year's statistics but indicated that due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) other educational campaigns, road accidents reduced.

The delegates' conference, the highest decision-making body of the GPRTU, would be used to elect new national officers of the Union.

The two-day programme would also serve as a platform for members of the Union to deliberate and find solutions to issues impeding the growth of the union.