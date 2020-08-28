Ghana: Officiating Fees Burden Taken From Colt Clubs

28 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has relieved colts clubs of the burden of officiating fees by replacing the referees with products of the newly introduced "Catch Them Young Refereeing" policy.

The policy launched by the FA on Tuesday is aimed at unearthing youngsters across the country with passion for refereeing, mould and imbibe in them the core values of refereeing which includes respect, empathy, fitness, evaluation, reliability, excellence and integrity.

The move is to further prepare the kids for the future as they become the next generation of referees to make Ghana proud on the international scene.

In a bid to cement the policy which is opened to boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 16 years, the FA has revealed that kids picked from the project and trained will be tasked to officiate in all juvenile games across the length and breadth of Ghana in the upcoming season.

Speaking at the launch, the GFA president Kurt Okraku said the process marks an important step in the agenda to improve refereeing in the country and clearly build up and develop talents for the future.

"What that means is that from the next juvenile football season our juvenile club owners will not be paying officiating fees anymore."

This policy will serve as a key grooming and preparatory grounds for kids to be prepared for the much higher elite level of refereeing in Ghana, he added.

Also he revealed that his outfit was working with the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) as well as the various Regional Football Association (RFA)towards the provision of uniforms as the policy grows out.

