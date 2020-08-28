Namibia: Govt Gets N$628 Million From Quota Auctions

THE government stands to pocket around N$627,9 million from the auction of fishing quotas, and has said now the real value of the fish is known.

This amount was announced by minister of finance Iipumbu Shiimi yesterday, who said it is twice more than the N$315 million the government could have raised if fish quotas were sold the usual way.

Shiimi did not mention who the successful bidders were, but it is understood the Ministry of Finance was in the process of contacting successful bidders.

"We will only reveal them after contacting them. We can provide extra information later after reaching out to them," an official in the ministry said.

The N$627,9 million, Shiimi said, also included application fees.

The ministry had called on local and international fishing industry participants to tender for fishing quotas.

On auction were quotas for 11 000 tonnes of hake, 72 000 tonnes of horse mackerel and 392 tonnes of monk.

Motivating the auction, Shiimi said the marine resources law gives the government the authority to exploit the resource, and that this particular auction was to generate income for Covid-19-related expenses, among others.

FLOW OF MONEY

The ministry said applications for the Namibian resource said to have been hijacked by politicians were received from 111 companies - 47 for the hake quota, 59 for horse mackerel and five for monk.

Out of the 111 applications, only 33 made the cut and were allocated quotas.

Horse mackerel is expected to bring in the most money at N$457,7 million, followed by hake at N$164,6 million, and monk at N$5,4 million.

The lowest bid was N$500 per tonne and the highest N$19 036.

AUCTION VS FISHCOR

Albert Kawana, minister of fisheries and marine resources, yesterday after the announcement said the government has now tested the waters and knows the real value of the country's fish resources.

"Look at how much we have raised, compared to the N$315 million we used to get," he said.

He said if auctioning continues, funds could be channeled to address other growing social ills in the country.

Kawana said given the experimental nature of the current exercise, discussions would follow to decide if auctioning would become the norm.

"I don't want to jump the gun, because these decisions are not taken by one person," he said.

He could not say whether the government did an assessment to decide between allocating the government's fish quotas to Fishcor and others, or conducting an auction.

He said the market had to be tested and transparency had to be prioritised.

"... we had to remove the quotas from Fishcor to be accountable and prevent further abuse," he said.

Kawana lashed out at critics of the auction, saying the government is conducting it transparently.

He said funds will go straight to treasury to be spent through the national budget, and the auditor general will verify the legitimacy thereof.

'THE BEST WAY'

Local economist Rowland Brown said if auctioning around 5% of the hake quota and 20% of the horse mackerel quota can fetch in excess of N$600m, basic calculations would suggest that auctioning the full quota could raise over N$6 billion for the fiscus.

"Well-designed auctions with multiple bidding rounds and full transparency are, world over, the best way of ensuring a nation receives maximum value for its natural resources," he said.

Brown said well-designed auctions ensure resources are utilised by those most able to extract maximum value from such, and who can pay the nation the maximum price for the resource.

The other benefit of auctions is that they generate resources that can be optimally and efficiently used to achieve national development objectives, he said.

This bold step is a good start, and the same should be done for the remaining quota, not to mention other natural resources and national assets, Brown said.

PRE-AUCTION MOOD

The auction has been received with mixed feelings, with some citing it could lead to resource mismanagement, jeopardising the sustainability of the fishing sector and robbing Namibians of benefits.

Community development group Eshisha Development Organisation earlier this month submitted a petition with over 1 000 signatures to the fisheries ministry, calling for them to review the conditions of the auction.

According to the petition, the auction does not indicate a fair distribution of national resources to all Namibians.

Eshisha head Sakaria Kandenge asked: "Once given to international and private companies, what is the guarantee they will plough back into the community?"

Fishing company Seaflower Pelagic Processing has also contested the public auction.

Seaflower took the government to court this week over the auction's horse mackerel quota, claiming it is owed 24 333 tonnes of this quota in 2020 as part of an agreement with Fischor.

The fishing company wanted to prevent the government from including this sum in the 72 000 tonnes up for grabs in the auction.

Their case was dismissed with cost, Kawana said.

Both Fishcor and Kawana are denying the legality of Seaflower's agreement, which was signed by former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau.

WHO GOT THE QUOTAS?

Officials in the ministry said they contacted the 33 successful bidders expected to settle their bill on Monday.

The names of the beneficiaries would be revealed in due course once all beneficiaries have been contacted.

"We are confident it [the funds raised] will go a long way in funding government priority programmes such as improving sanitation, hostel facilities and other expenses exacerbated by Covid-19," Shiimi said.