Gambia: In Celebration of IYD, Bkyda Gears Up for Annual Tree Planting Exercise

28 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Bulock Kapongha Youth Development Association (BKYDA), a community-based Association in Foni Bulock Village would on Saturday, 29th August, 2020 embark on its annual tree planting exercise as part of activities celebrating the International Youth Day (IYD).

According to the Association's Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs Haddy Badjie, the group intends to plant up to 2000 different seedlings including Mahogany, Cashew, Thick, Malayan, Tallo, Kaaba etc.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said, this year's IYD2020 celebration will be held in a low-key ceremony by inviting key partners and few members for the tree planting exercise.

Over the years, BKYDA has been championing the fight against Climate Change together with key partners such as the Global Youth Innovation Network (GYIN) Gambia Chapter, Department of Forestry and the Nema Project in planting over 13,000 trees.

Mrs Badjie disclosed that in 2017, the association planted 3,500 trees and an additional 4000 seedlings in 2018.

"Last year, we planted over 5,500 trees".

She noted that the association's target is to plant 2000 trees in order to reach 15,000 trees to be ever planted in history.

She recalled that in 2017, the association had laid some sustainability plans with the launch a committee that would protect the planted trees by organising series of spot weeding exercises and community sensitization on forest management by playing current videos on environmental protections using cinemas.

"In every three months of every tree planting, a spots weeding is followed to protect the planted trees from ruminant, pets, diseases and bush fires," the PRO stated, adding that this activity was a recommendation from the Department of Forestry, which has yielded positive results.

