Gambia: 35 New Covid-19 Cases Registered With Zero Death

The country has registered 35 new coronavirus confirmed cases with no death, bringing the total of country's infections 2,743.

According to the national situation report, this represents a 19.7% test positivity rate (35 out of 178 total tests performed). The median age of the new cases is 33 years (range: 3 to 94 years). The report further added that 178 new laboratory test results received from MRCG and NPHL. Of these,19 (9 repeat and 10 new) tests returned indeterminant.

At least 27 people have recovered, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to date to 638 (23% recovery rate) whereas 17 people newly taken into quarantine, 278 new discharges were made. The country currently has 31 people in quarantine, 2, 012 active cases, 230 probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.4%. The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and as such self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 108 positive cases of covid-19, bringing the total number to 13,294 with 8,974 recoveries, 277 deaths and 4, 042 under treatment.