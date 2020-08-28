Gambia: SK Jaiteh Donates Materials Worth Over D200k to Sandu Disaster Victims

Top Gambian businessman and philanthropist, Salifu K. Jaiteh, has through his second hand clothing and building material company S.K. Jaiteh and Sons, donated materials worth over D200,000 to the disaster victims of the recent windstorms in Sandu District in the Upper River Region (URR).

The items worth D227, 000 include 50 big and medium bales of clothing and D15,000 cash.

The items were handed over to the National Assembly member for Sandu Constituency, Muhammed Mahanera.

Speaking at the occasion, the managing director and proprietor of SK Jaiteh and Sons, Salifu Jaiteh, made it emphatically clear that the donation was not meant for political reasons but a fulfilment of a request made by the Sandu lawmaker on behalf of his people.

"It has been our tradition to respond to this kind of situation. This is not about praising myself but we have been doing this 30 years ago," Mr. Jaiteh said.

Jaiteh expressed with sadness the destruction to houses and personal belongings and the displacement of people the disaster has caused.

He praised the lawmaker for leading the relief efforts and urged all who can to help the victims.

In response, Hon. Muhammed Mahanera thanked Salifu Jaiteh and his company for what he called a patriotic gesture.

He said Mr. Jaiteh has set a very good example that should inspire many others to do similar things.

"A lot of communities have been affected in the region but his intervention will significantly make life comfortable again for the victims," he said.