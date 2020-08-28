Namibia: Repaired Boreholes Bring Lifeline to Villagers

THE Korean government has provided funds for the rehabilitation of boreholes in Erongo, Kunene and Omusati regions.

As part of the programme, two villages in the Erongo region had their boreholes rehabilitated recently. The project, which started in 2018, received funding of about US$200 000 (N$3,6 million) from the Korean government and the rehabilitation of the boreholes is being carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform with technical assistance from the Food and Agriculture Organisation in Namibia (FAO-Namibia).

Last month FAO-Namibia visited the two villages to assess the impact of the rehabilitated boreholes on the lives of the people.

The UN body's communication associate, Phillipus Tobias, said the boreholes - one in Uberhunis (located in the Tsiseb conservancy) and another in Khoro-Aus (about 3km from Uis), had brought joy to the residents of the two villages.

Frieda Shaanika, an artisan from the ministry, told the FAO-Namibia delegation that before the borehole at Uberhunis was rehabilitated, it was highly unsafe and unreliable to use.

She said the borehole is now equipped with a solar system that pumps water into two large tanks and has a drinking trough for livestock.

Gorthartine Shinavene, a small-stock farmer at Uberhunis, said before the borehole was rehabilitated it was a huge challenge to get water for her livestock.

She said during the prolonged drought, she lost two-thirds of her livestock due to a lack of grazing and water.

Shinavene said she is now thinking of setting up a small garden since the borehole near her house and hopefully she can feed her family and sell surplus vegetables.

The rehabilitated borehole in Khoro-Aus was once an open well which posed danger to both humans and livestock. The government made an effort to transform it into a borehole and it has now been rehabilitated through the project.

Simon Amunyela, a small-stock farmer at Khoro-Aus said before the borehole was rehabilitated, they faced a challenge to provide water to their animals because it was extremely unsafe and difficult to draw water from it. Despite poor grazing in the area, Amunyela said at least one problem has been solved.