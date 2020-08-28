Namibia: Health Recalls Tainted Paracetamol

NAMIBIA has recalled a batch of paracetamol tablets, because the product contains black spots.

Johannes Gaeseb, registrar of medicine at the Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) said the tainted product is batch number 200327, which contains 500 mg paracetamol painkillers.

In a letter addressed to the Central Medical Stores (CMS) dated 24 August 2020, Gaeseb said the pills were imported and supplied by Mozart Medical stores.

"The NMRC is initiating a recall of the paracetamol. The product is manufactured by Yiling Pharmaceutical Ltd, China," he said.

Gaeseb said the recall is a result of the product failing an appearance test.

"The tablets contain black spots and are therefore not suitable for distribution. Any other batch of the same product having similar quality issues should also be recalled," Gaeseb added.

Ulrich Ritter, vice president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Namibia (PSN) told The Namibian yesterday that private pharmacies are not affected by the recall because that specific product was procured and imported by the government.

"This means state hospitals countrywide will be affected by this recall but these things happen. We do not know where the complaints originated from; could be from end user or the state pharmacies," Ritter said.

He commended the government for picking up on the error early and addressing it as soon as possible as opposed to allowing it to continue.

"The error was noticed and needed to be rectified. I would like to compliment the ministry for the fast response. It shows that they are doing what they are supposed to be doing instead of just relaxing," he said.