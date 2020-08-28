Namibia: Leading Namibian Scientist Mourned

TRIBUTES are pouring in for one of Namibia's best exports in the science field, Japie van Zyl.

The former director of Solar System Exploration at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory died on Wednesday in a hospital in Pasadena, California, after suffering a heart attack earlier this week.

In a message to Van Zyl's wife, Kalfie, president Hage Geingob on Heroes's Day said the Namibian-born scientist's passing was untimely.

"The passing of Dr Japie van Zyl has robbed our nation of an outstanding scientist whose contributions in space research advanced our understanding of the universe. My exchanges with the highly affable Dr Van Zyl during his visits to the country of his birth were always pleasant and illuminating," Geingob said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Van Zyl was born at Outjo and raised at Opuwo. He was employed at Nasa's Propulsion Laboratory from 1986 until his retirement a few years ago.

Stellenbosch University in South Africa has also expressed condolences over the death of Van Zyl, who obtained an honours degree cum laude in electrical engineering from the university.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the Namibian Stellenbosch alumnus, Dr Japie van Zyl, one of the world's leading space scientists. The fact that Van Zyl passed away on Heroes' Day ishould not go unnoticed. Despite his many successes overseas, the soil of Africa and the potential of the continent remained close to his heart. As extraordinary professor in SU's Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department, he ploughed back into the next generation of engineers and scientists at his alma mater," Martin Viljoen, the university's spokesperson, says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Science By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In 2015 Stellenbosch University honoured Van Zyl with an honorary doctorate for being the driving force behind many successful space projects, representing Africa and Stellenbosch University in the most advanced technological environment globally, and inspiring young scientists on his home continent.

Van Zyl often visited the youth at Walvis Bay and in Windhoek to host presentations on the wonders of the universe and Robotic Solar Systems Exploration.

He also hosted various Skype presentations with Namibian pupils, often saying he wanted to give back as much as possible to the youth of the continent he came from.

"I really liked him. It was always amazing to learn about the planets and what it looked like in space. I always went to his presentations when he came to Walvis Bay," Grade 11 pupil Johny Shamina says.

Martella Diedericks, a member of science group Eye Namibia, says Van Zyl leaves a gap in science exploration for young people.

"We will remember him as a man who made sure children in Namibia gained an interest in science. He made a huge difference in the lives of parents and their children. He made you feel important when he spoke to you. We used to Skype him late at night. He was always humble," she says.

At the time of his death the scienitst was leading a team developing a revolutionary rapid Covid-19 testing system. The president said Van Zyl died at a time when he still had much to contribute to humanity, adding that Namibians will remember him.