Namibia: Educating Otweya

CHILDREN of the temporary settlement Otweya at Walvis Bay have new hope, as good Samaritans have taken it upon themselves to educate them.

About 230 children have been flocking to the centre of the settlement since last Wednesday, where colourful tables and chairs were waiting.

This was organised by Otweya committee members in collaboration with a local non-profit organisation.

"The children were roaming around hopelessly. We decided there was a need to keep them busy, so that their minds could be refreshed. It is also a way of escaping their current situation. We needed to let them know education is still important. We approached the charity group that always gives us food," committee member Nehale lya Mpingana Jr says.

The children, who range from two to 16 years old, are taught subjects including social studies, life skills, mathematics and biology.

"It was really sad to see the kids hanging around, so we immediately agreed to help. Most of them used to walk back to their old location, just to spend time with their friends.There was nothing here to keep them busy. Our aim is to provide them opportunity, courage and hope," Mina Hangula of the Believe, Succeed and Transform charity says.

The children are also equipped with Covid-19 information, and are motivated to stay positive in their circumstances.

"I'm happy. We can all come together and learn like at a real school," Grade 3 pupil Sakaria Nangolo says.

"I wish it was every day. I cannot wait for Saturdays," Petrus Uutanga, another pupil, says.

Volunteers present lessons on Wednesdays and Saturdays.