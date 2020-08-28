Mozambique: Maputo City Has Almost 60% of Covid-19 Active Cases

Maputo — Maputo city now has almost a thousand active cases of the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease

According to figures announced on Thursday by the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, at a Maputo press conference, the capital now has 971 active cases, which is 59 per cent of all active cases in the country.

Marlene said that, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, 91,180 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 564 of them in the previous 2 hours, all of them in public facilities.

Of those tested, 163 were from Maputo city, 117 from Cabo Delgado, 96 from Nampula, 93 from Maputo province, 71 from Sofala, 10 from Niassa, four from Zambezia, four from Gaza, three from Manica and three from Tete.

503 of the tests were negative, and 61 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of positive cases since the start of the pandemics to 3,651.

59 of the new cases are Mozambicans, one is a Cuban citizen and one is an Indian (the two foreign cases were both imported from South Africa). 35 are men or boys and 26 are women or girls. One is a child under five years of age, and three are over 65 years old.

33 of the cases are from Maputo city, and 12 from Maputo province (eight from Matola city and four from Marracuene). Seven are from Beira and five are from Nampula city. Two are from Chimoio, capital of Manica province, one is from Quelimane, capital of Zambezia, and one is from the Gaza district of Chicualacuala.

Following standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Marlene added that, over the same 24 hour period, a further 41 Covid-19 patients have made a full recovery from the disease - 19 of them in Maputo province, 10 in Sofala, nine in Inhambane and three in Tete. The total number of recoveries now stands at 1.968 - 53.9 per cent of all positive cases.

As of Thursday, the geographical breakdown of the 3,651 cases, by the province where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 1,243; Maputo province, 661; Cabo Delgado, 577; Nampula, 516; Gaza, 169; Sofala, 151; Inhambane, 87; Manica, 77; Tete, 74; Zambezia, 58; Niassa, 39.

Thus the basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 3,651 confirmed cases, of whom 1,968 have made a complete recovery and 1,658 are active cases. 25 Covid-19 patients have died, 21 of the disease, and four from other causes.

Most coronavirus cases - 2,200, or 60 per cent - are among men and boys. 3,396 of the cases (93 per cent) are Mozambican citizens and 255 (seven per cent) are foreigners.