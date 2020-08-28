Mozambique: Nyusi Inaugurates Derre Water System and School

28 August 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Derre (Mozambique), 28 Aug (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday inaugurated a new water supply system in the town of Derre, in the central province of Zambezia.

The system, costed at 25 million meticais (about 352,000 US dollars, at current exchange rates), was financed by the British government, and is part of the National Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (PRAVIDA).

Over 3,200 inhabitants of Derre will benefit from the system, but it is designed for expansion and has an eventual capacity to supply 8,000 people with good quality drinking water.

The water is extracted from three boreholes, which can provide 13 cubic metres of water an hour. The system has a mains pipe, and an elevated tank, built in reinforced concrete, 15 metres above groups, which can hold 80 cubic metres.

There is also a treatment station, a distribution network that runs for 4.5 kilometres, and an administrative building. The system will make 500 domestic water connections possible. The system it replaces had only 50 domestic connections and ten standpipes.

In Derre, Nyusi also inaugurated a secondary school, with the capacity to teach 1,500 pupils studying from eighth to 12th grade, and a branch of the commercial bank Mozabanco, under the project "One district, one bank".

The school has ten classrooms, an administrative block, a library with 500 books, a laboratory, a fully equipped computer room, as well as bathrooms.

Nyusi said he was impressed by the new school, which already has installed all the hygiene conditions necessary to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 respiratory disease. He urged the director of the school and its teachers to take good care of the premises.

"It's often said that there is no such thing as a bad pupil - just a bad director and bad teachers", he added. "A good director ensures that the teachers work properly and a good teacher ensures that his class is disciplined".

Nyusi said he could regard the school "with pride" because the last time he visited Derre, in his previous term of office, the small town lacked almost all facilities.

"I promised to do a lot for this district", he recalled. "It needed care because almost everything was lacking".

