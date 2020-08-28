Namibia: Oryx to Pay Full 2020 Interim Distribution

MAERUA Mall owners Oryx Properties Limited announced this week they will now pay the full 69,75 cents 2020 interim distribution - all thanks to a delay in the release of financial statements.

Initially, the company had proposed to reduce this payout by half to 34,87 cents per unit, but on Monday said they would rather pay out the full amount as announced in March this year.

The company then said a meeting would be held next month to discuss the cut, after the release of its financial statements today. This was to enable debenture holders to understand why the company was proposing a cut.

The financials have now been delayed, the company said, and will no longer be released today, but by no later than 30 September.

The reason for the delay relates to Covid-19, but should the outstanding matters be resolved prior to this date, statements would be released earlier, it said.

This then also means the meeting scheduled for 16 September, where the cut was to be discussed is cancelled.

"So as not to disadvantage our unit-holders with a further delay of payment or resolution to the matter, the board has further resolved that the payment of the half-year distributions as declared on 2 March 2020 will proceed on 2 October 2020," read the announcement made on the Namibia Stock Exchange news platform.

The company said its board of directors will continue to engage with unit-holders once the results are released, including on the annual general meeting, as well as on further proposals for future distributions.

These resolutions included a moratorium on the 2021 distributions, only to be declared if the company was healthy, to expedite a payout which did not pass the 75% approval score, as well as a request to amend the trust deed to allow a 75% payout ratio from the current 90% with effect from the beginning of the 2022 financial year.

"The board remains of the opinion that the passing of these resolutions remains in the best interest of the company," read the announcement.

Lizett Smit, Oryx's chief financial officer, in July said the company was in a good financial state to make this payment.

Oryx owns Maerua Mall and the Gustav Voigts Centre among other residential and commercial properties. Shares yesterday closed at N$17,40 per share.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Lasarus_A