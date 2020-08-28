South Africa: Gauteng Government Tries to Defend the Procurement Corruption Report As Just That, a Report

28 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Gauteng authorities admit Covid-19 procurement corruption has been a blot on the province's pandemic response, but it's still best not to hold your breath for reform or actual accountability.

"A report, not an investigation," is Gauteng Provincial authorities' slant on their Covid-19 Disclosure Report that came in for a hammering after it was released last week.

Maverick Citizen's article on 19 August 2020 showed how flimsy the report was on details and that omission of key information, especially of listed vendors and suppliers, revealed a damning story about corruption run rife, shoddy oversight and loopholes for exploitation of the R2.1-billion spent on Covid-19 expenditure during the period between April and July 2020.

Thabo Masebe, deputy director general for provincial communications, this week defended the province's report "as fine" and merely a "compilation of facts from the various departments".

Maverick Citizen's check of many of the companies and vendors listed in the report pointed to entities that either do not exist as they have no web presence, street addresses or telephone numbers, or are possible front companies. Many were paid for services and goods that have nothing to do with the business services they were listed to provide....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

