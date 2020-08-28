Namibia: ACC Top Investigator Sues PM

AN Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigator is suing prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila for the alleged illegal cancellation of his promotion to chief of investigations.

The prime minister earlier this month cancelled the appointment of Phelem Masule as the ACC's chief of investigations - a week after his promotion was announced.

Masule, a former police detective, was promoted to the position from 1 August 2020 to replace Nelius Becker, who rejoined the Namibian Police last year. The position of chief of ACC investigations and prosecutions would include responsibilities such as investigating the Fishrot scandal. Masule was however removed a day after the appointment of Tylvas Shilongo as the commission's executive director.

The prime minister accused the ACC of contravening the provisions of the Public Service Commission staff rules and said "the commission deviated from its own advertised requirements/conditions".

The prime minister cancelled Masule's appointment and ordered the commission to restart the process of recruiting a new chief of investigations.

Masule is now arguing in an urgent application filed in the High Court this week that Kuugongelwa-Amadhila violated his constitutional rights.

He wants the court to review "the legality, fairness and reasonableness" of the decision made by the prime minister and to set it aside.

He also wants the court to issue an order restricting the anti-graft watchdog from implementing Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's decision to nullify his appointment.

He is arguing that the prime minister by law does not have the authority to set aside the recommendations of the Public Service Commission.

"She also did not consider the grave effect to the fact that I was promoted on the basis of her approval and because of that approval, I had acquired rights. On this basis, I submit that her decision-making process to set aside my promotion ought to be reviewed and set aside," Masule said in his affidavit.

He is further arguing that the alleged irregularities with regards of the recruitment process cited by the prime minister as the reason to nullify his appointment was not her responsibility, but that of the Public Service Commission as it has the constitutional powers to do so. The alleged irregularities, Masule argued, were supposed to be addressed before the commission had recommended his promotion.

Based on this and other grounds set out in his affidavit, he said the prime minister's decision to revoke his promotion should be set aside as it was unlawful.

The case is expected to be heard in the High Court next week.