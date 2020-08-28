Malawi: Court Reserves Verdict On Sentence Against Murder Convict Chanthunya - Bail Revoked

28 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

High Court judge Ruth Chinangwa will next Wednesday, September 2, 2020 mete out the sentence for Misozi Chanthunya, who has been found guilty of killing his Zimbabwean girlfriend Linda Gasa.

Chinangwa has since revoked the bail for Chanthunya, who committed the offence in 2010.

The High Court sitting in Zomba convicted Chanthunya on charges of murder, perjury and concealing the dead body.

Justice Chinangwa said the State "proved beyond reasonable doubt" that Gasa was murdered through poisoning.

She further said "circumstantial evidence" shows Chanthunya killed Gasa as he was the last person seen with deceased, who was studying at the Malawi College of Accountancy in Blantyre.

The Court understood that the convict poisoned Gasa at his family cottage in Mangochi where they had gone to iron out their differences over a pregnancy and buried her at the cottage.

Maximum sentence for murder conviction in Malawi is death penalty, but capital punishment has been a controversial subject in the cpuntry for a long time.

The European Union (EU) described the death penalty as evil and urged Malawi to abolish it so that those accused should not feel rejected.

Malawi has laws that empower presidents to sign for the death penalty in murder cases. However, since attaining democracy in 1994, no president has ever signed the death penalty and in worst cases, most sentences have been commuted to life imprisonment.

In 2015, the High Court freed 25 convicts who were on death row following the court's decision to rehear homicide cases at its Zomba District Registry through a Death Row Inmates Resentencing Project facilitated by MHRC.

The rehearing exercise followed a 2011 review of Section 210 of the Penal Code that declared mandatory imposition of death penalty unconstitutional after some people argued that they could not be on death row as Malawi did not provide the ultimate sentence.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.