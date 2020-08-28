Kenya Rugby Union to Split Out Sh500,000 Rugby Afrique Relief Cash to Most Vulnerable

28 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The Kenya Rugby Union will distribute Sh500,000 (5,000 Euros) received from the Rugby Afrique Solidarity Fund to vulnerable players identified from the Nationwide League, referees and Union stuff to help them sustain the financial pressure brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union on Friday announced it had received funding from the Continental body and they have in turn decided to help out the most vulnerable with the Nationwide, the Third Tier of Kenyan rugby specifically picked out.

"Through this initiative, KRU will offer support to 25 clubs in the Nationwide League, which is the lowest tier of club competition in the country. It will also offer support to the KRU Secretariat and Support staff as well as match officials, who largely go unrecognized," said KRU's Director of Rugby Thomas Odundo.

The Union will not send direct cash to players and staff, but has instead partnered with Mobile Futures and Naivas Supermarket to offer food vouchers.

The vouchers, estimated to be worth around Sh4,000 can only be redeemed for foodstuff at any Naivas Supermarket outlet anywhere in the country.

"These digital vouchers through our technology will be locked for use to only Naivas Supermarket tills countrywide thus ensuring the beneficiaries not only get the best service, but also ensuring no misuse of the vouchers so that they are only used for essential groceries shopping," said Mobile Futures CEO Raphael Marambii.

Tagged:
