Tanzania Telecommunication Regulator Fines Raha Sh11.8 Billion

28 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has on Friday fined Raha Limited a leading internet provider over Sh11.8 billion for violating communications regulations and use of radio communication frequencies in the range of 1452-1482 MHZ without a valid license since March 24 this year.

The regulator also fined the provider Sh40 million for failure to provide internet service, failing to submit financial statements, failure to submit an annual strategic plan for human resource development and failing to re-apply for a license on time.

"Let me put it clear on this frequency is very sensitive issue for security purpose that is why no one is allowed to use it without a permit from regulator, therefore the company has totally violated communication regulations," said TCRA director general James Kilaba.

Raha Limited has recently rebranded to Raha Liquid Telecom.

Mr Kilaba said that Raha is required to pay the fine within 90 days from today and should they fail further action will be taken against them.

According to Mr Kilaba should Raha find the regulator's ruling unfair, 'they can appeal to Fair Competition Tribunal (FCT)'.

More to follow... ...

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.