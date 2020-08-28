Tanzania Telecommunication Regulator Fines Raha Sh11.8 Billion

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has on Friday fined Raha Limited a leading internet provider over Sh11.8 billion for violating communications regulations and use of radio communication frequencies in the range of 1452-1482 MHZ without a valid license since March 24 this year.

The regulator also fined the provider Sh40 million for failure to provide internet service, failing to submit financial statements, failure to submit an annual strategic plan for human resource development and failing to re-apply for a license on time.

"Let me put it clear on this frequency is very sensitive issue for security purpose that is why no one is allowed to use it without a permit from regulator, therefore the company has totally violated communication regulations," said TCRA director general James Kilaba.

Raha Limited has recently rebranded to Raha Liquid Telecom.

Mr Kilaba said that Raha is required to pay the fine within 90 days from today and should they fail further action will be taken against them.

According to Mr Kilaba should Raha find the regulator's ruling unfair, 'they can appeal to Fair Competition Tribunal (FCT)'.

More to follow... ...