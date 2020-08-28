Namibia: Government Fishing Quota Auction Raises N$627 Million

28 August 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The government has raised close to N$627 million from the auction of 60% of its horse mackerel and hake output, according to a statement released by the Finance Ministry this week.

The Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi, in the statement said the amount is two times more than what the country would have received if the quota was sold at the reserved prices.

"As a result, it has now been proven beyond doubt that the government was right to take a decision to test the market in order to establish the true value of its fisheries resources," Shiimi said.

He added that the amount will go a long way in funding government priority programs such as improving sanitation, hostel facilities and other expenses exacerbated by COVID-19.

"This exercise should serve as a reminder to us as a nation that government remains committed to ensuring that our natural resources can be utilized for the good benefits of all in different ways. With this, we are proud of what we have raised from this exercise at a time when we are faced with competing demands due to CODVID-19," Shiimi said.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.