Namibia: Internet Governance Forum Announces New Working Group

28 August 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibia Internet Governance Forum recently announced that a new Working Group will lead the association as from 01 September.

The newly appointed Working Group members were selected through a public nomination process, while a number of current Working Group members are remaining to serve the forum. The new Working Group Members are: Emilia Paulus, Gabriel Nhinda, Eline Nyau, Collin Hangula, Saara Imbili, Helvi Haludilu, Sally Buiswalelo, Josephat Tjiho, Johanna Amunyela, and Anna Amoomo.

The forum is a multistakeholder forum established to stimulate policy dialogue on prevailing and emerging issues on internet governance in order to foster the sustainability, robustness, security, stability, and development of the Internet in Namibia.

Initiated by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and the ACTION Coalition in 2016, the Working Group has successfully hosted three annual forums since its launch in 2017.

At the 2018 forum, participants reached a consensus that it to be a Voluntary Association; a Constitution was subsequently developed through a consultative process, and adopted on 10 April 2019.

The outgoing Working Group is the founding executive body of the forum, which was launched in September 2017.

Natasha Tibinyane, Outgoing Forum Chair thanked all the organisations, institutions and individuals who have contributed their time, funding and expertise towards the building of the forum.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.