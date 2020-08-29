Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Warns Against Second Wave of Covid-19 Infections

28 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu mayor who also doubles up as Benadir governor Omar Mohamud has warned Mogadishu residents of the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The governor said there may be coronavirus come back in the country especially in the capital Mogadishu and they are planning to resume awareness campaigne.

"The risk is still there so we have to remain vigilant and follow the government set measure to contain the spread of the virus," he said.

"People should avoid movement unless it is necessary and also practice social distancing," he added.

The governor also said the COVID-19 awareness campaign will resume as the virus still remains a threat.

The country's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 3,269 as of friday with 2,481 recoveries, according to the ministry of health.

The ministry said some 93 people have succumbed to the disease since the first COVID-19 case in the country was first reported in April.

