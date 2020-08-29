Malawi: Wanderers Sponsorship Proposal Ready - Sikwese

29 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have finalised a sponsorship proposal which they will be presenting to potential sponsors and partners, the club chairperson Symon Sikwese has confirmed.

The proposal has been prepared after their Japanese sponsors Be Forward Limited confirmed their decision to stop bankrolling the club.

"We have outlines how a potential sponsor will benefit from partnering with us," said Sikwese.

"We want it to be a win-win situation," he added.

Sikwese said the running contracts with players will not be affected but promised to align them with what the club can afford in future "in line with prevailing economic situation."

The Japanese used car dealer last month announced that they would stop sponsoring the Lali Lubani Road outfit due to effects if the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.