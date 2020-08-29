Africa: Femtech Poised for Growth Beyond Fertility

The market for female-focused health products (aka 'femtech') is set for growth via segmentation, per an analyst note from PitchBook which identifies opportunities for entrepreneurs to target a growing number of health issues that specifically affect women or affect women in a specific way -- broadening out from a traditional focus on reproductive health.

Femtech remains a "significantly underdeveloped" slice of healthtech, according to the analysis, which highlights the disparity between how much women spend annually on medical expenses -- estimated at ~$500BN -- vs how little healthcare R&D is targeted specifically at women's health issues (a mere 4%).