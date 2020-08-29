Nigeria: Policeman Demands Bribe From Traffic Offender, Rejects N100

Police demands bribe from traffic offender rejects N100, resulting in the use of derogatory words on the okada rider. After much argument, the traffic offender decided not to give the bribe, saying the policeman is free to do what he wishes.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO Nutrition
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Coronavirus
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Sustainability