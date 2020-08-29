Nigeria: Policeman Demands Bribe From Traffic Offender, Rejects N100

28 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Police demands bribe from traffic offender rejects N100, resulting in the use of derogatory words on the okada rider. After much argument, the traffic offender decided not to give the bribe, saying the policeman is free to do what he wishes.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

