Namibia: Covid-19 Takes Namibia's First Teenager

28 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Five more Namibians died of Covid-19.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula today said the country's youngest Covid-19 death to date is that of a 17-year-old in Windhoek with multiple comorbidities.

Shangula said the patient presented with severe symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

"She was swabbed on 18 August and her results came out positive. Her condition deteriorated and she died on 26 August," he said.

Three women aged 69, 90 and 78 years old also died in the capital.

A 66-year-old woman with multiple comorbidities died at Walvis Bay.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families. It is really painful that we are losing so many people in a short space of time," Shangula said.

The country recorded 194 new Covid-19 cases with 13 new recoveries today.

Windhoek reported 141 new cases, Walvis Bay 17 and Swakopmund 10.

Eehnana and Rehoboth reported five each, Okahandja and Keetmanshoop three each, Otjiwarongo, Rundu and Oshakati two each, and Okongo, Karasburg, Gobabis and Tsumeb one each.

The country now has 6 906 confirmed cases, with 2 789 recoveries, 4 052 active cases and 65 deaths.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.