Namibia: FIFA Rejects Breakaway NPL League

FIFA says having more than one top flight division in Namibia is unacceptable.

On Friday, world football's governing body informed the Namibia Football Association (NFA) that it does not support the existence of a second Namibia Premier League which was formed by expelled NPL executive committee members and several clubs. The "professional" rogue structure is seeking recognition as a national sports body or league independent of the NFA.

However, Fifa noted that only "the NFA shall 'control and supervise' all forms of football at national level".

More specifically, Fifa said there shall only be one top-tier national league in Namibia.

"Given the above, we emphasise that the existence of a breakaway league in Namibia is unacceptable," said Véron Mosengo-Omba, Fifa's chief member associations officer in a letter to the NFA.

"... all leagues on the territory of the NFA must be subordinate to, and recognised by, the NFA."

The 16th extra-ordinary congress held in Windhoek last month terminated the membership of the Namibia Premier League and its executive committee members after the NFA executive committee's proposal to expel them. The expelled persons are Patrick Kauta, Peter Nakura, Gabriel Tjombe, Bonnie Paulino and NPL CEO Harald Fülle. The votes by congress were 19 in favour and 2 against.

The NPL has a pending case against the NFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport over its NFA suspension and subsequent exclusion from February's elective NFA Congress.

The NSC, which has been in consultation with Fifa and both parties, will pronounce itself on the matter on Saturday.