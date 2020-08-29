Zimbabwe: Davis Muhambi Ally in Soup Over U.S.$25k Fraud

28 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Harare businessman and a senior member of the Davis Muhambi led Small to Medium Association of Zimbabwe (SMMAZ), Wayne Moss, has been arrested for defrauding a local businessman of US$25 000.

Moss, who is the managing director of Mr Brands, and another Harare company director, Kudakwashe Gambanga (35), a director of Avanteguard (Pvt) Ltd, were this week arrested and appeared at Mbare magistrates' court in court on allegations of duping a city businessman of the said cash after misrepresenting to him that they had off-shore free funds in the United Kingdom.

The two were remanded out of custody to September 3.

It is the state's case that the two connived and defrauded the businessman of the money by manufacturing fake proof of payments receipts.

Court papers further state that Mr Brands Boss (Wayne Moss) approached the Harare businessman and introduced his colleague, Gambanga, who was not present claiming that he (Gambanga) was in urgent need of the money to pay lobola for his long-time girlfriend, one Pride Gono who stays in Borrowdale, adding that Gambanga had failed to access cash.

Moss is said to have gone further and suggested that Gambanga was offering to meet any foreign obligations for anyone, who could give him the US$25 000.

The state went on to say that duped businessman believed Moss and offered to assist him on condition that (he) Moss present him with proof of transfer for the money into his bank account in the United Arab Emirates.

Moss, according to the state, later emailed the unsuspecting businessman a fake proof of payment for the transfer of the money from a UK Metro Bank account into the alleged victim's bank account who then released the money to Moss in tranches of US$4 000 and US$21 000.

According to the state which was represented by Mr Zebediah Bofu, the "transferred money" never reflected on the businessman's account, forcing him to approach Moss, who is said to have directed him to Gambanga who failed to cooperate resulting in the reporting the two to the police.

Moss was very vocal recently when he was hired by his Boss, Muhambi, to speak against the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe before the witch-hunting Gokwe- Nembudziya lawmaker Justice Mayor Wadyajena's parliament portfolio committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement.

Wadyajena had invited Muhambi and team to nail GMAZ for what he said "failure" by the millers' representative body to account for the foreign currency they bought from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe for importing wheat.

GMAZ, however, managed to provide all the paper trail of how the RBZ sourced forex was used.

