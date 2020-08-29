East Africa: Irrigation Ministry - Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia Wrap Up Meeting Over Ethiopian Dam

Irrigation ministers of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have reviewed the outcome of negotiations of the trilateral technical and legal committees' concerning the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the Egyptian Irrigation Ministry said in a press release Friday 28/08/2020.

African Union, US and EU observers, as well as AU commission experts also attended the meeting, it added.

The negotiations aimed at building on the outcome of the mini-African summit and the six-way meeting that gathered the three states' ministers of irrigation and foreign affairs on August 16, in an attempt to reach comprises concerning bones of contention on the mechanism of filling and operating the dam.

The ministry noted that the negotiations had reached disagreement concerning legal and technical points.

It added that the three countries have agreed that every country will raise a separate letter to the South African president including its vision concerning the upcoming phase of the negotiations.