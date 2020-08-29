Kenya: Bring Back 'Mixed' Schools and Let Both Genders Grow Together

28 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mwende Kyalo

Raising an educated and well-adjusted child is every parent's ambition. We take our children to the best schools we can afford to secure their future.

It is on this ideal that boarding schools mushroomed in Kenya and have come to be accepted as a normal stage in a child's education, particularly in high school.

But in Kenya almost all high schools are single-gendered. This came about as parents bought into the idea that if boys and girls study together, girls will fall pregnant and boys will be distracted. Furthermore, children's hormonal changes are seen as distractions. But is this true?

Parents were handed back their children when this corona pandemic arrived and in less than three months, more than 152,000 teenagers were reported pregnant.

Looking at the gender wars on social media, we seem to have raised a generation of young men who feel entitled to women's bodies, and this can be traced back to high school, where girls were seen as trophies for boys to get and win praise from peers.

And young women see men as enemies of progress -- again, a thought process cemented in high school, where even a letter from a boy earned one ridicule from teachers.

Sending away our children at their most important stage of growth is not only detrimental to their thought process but has also created a generation that is book-smart but not socially well-adjusted.

But it doesn't have to be that way. Finland, the leading country in the world in matters education, has mixed gender schools. Besides, African communities used to have supervised interaction between the sexes: dances, even sleepovers, where all matters concerning their sexuality were addressed.

School should produce individuals who have a holistic view of life. Single-gender schools are doing our children more harm than good.

