Namibia: Vendors Clash With City Police

SEVERAL vendors in the Windhoek central business district had a run in with the City Police officers on Friday afternoon.

Videos circulating on social media show a female vendor being manhandled by members of the City Police as they try to confiscate her goods.

City Police chief Abraham Kanime, confirmed the incident saying the informal traders have a stall at the Werhill Park open market where they are allowed to trade legally but they still want to sell alongside the road where their are prohibited as part of the social distancing measures.

Kanime urged community members and vendors to respect the law and authorities, saying some vendors were fighting the police and by law, touching a uniformed law enforcement member is an offence.

Sergeant Rosalinde Shetuyenga, who was part of Friday's operation, said the vendors have been warned several times but continue selling along the road, and they were found in the Ausspanplatz area where the fracas took place.

She claimed that one of the vendors was using abusive language towards the police and she even removed one of the officers' wig from her head before punching her in the face and pelting her with onions.

"The vendor has not been arrested. However, a case (of assault) has been opened against her," said Shetunyenga, adding that they are looking for the vendor.

Efforts to obtain comment from the vendor (whose name is known to The Namibian) were unsuccessful as police said she had fled from the scene after the incident.