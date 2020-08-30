South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 622 551 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today, a cumulative total of 622 551 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.
Case data
ProvinceTotal cases for 29 August 2020Percentage total
Eastern Cape8589913,8
Free State371576,0
Gauteng20912333,6
KwaZulu-Natal11229118,0
Limpopo130392,1
Mpumalanga239463,8
North West250864,0
Northern Cape102841,7
Western Cape10567617,0
Unknown500,0
Total622551100,0
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 652 970 with 20 659 new tests conducted since the last report
Total deaths and recoveries
Regrettably, we report 238 more COVID-19 related deaths: 19 from KwaZulu-Natal, 81 from Gauteng, 6 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Western Cape and 123 from the Free State.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 13 981.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 536 694 which translates to a recovery rate of 86%
ProvinceTotal DeathsTotal RecoveriesActive Cases
Eastern Cape2869813731657
Free State6902304713420
Gauteng355618034525222
KwaZulu-Natal21359543214724
Limpopo17911961899
Mpumalanga330222911325
North West240184376409
Northern Cape12068873277
Western Cape3862969214893
Total1398153669471826