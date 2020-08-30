South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 622 551 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today, a cumulative total of 622 551 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case data

ProvinceTotal cases for 29 August 2020Percentage total

Eastern Cape8589913,8

Free State371576,0

Gauteng20912333,6

KwaZulu-Natal11229118,0

Limpopo130392,1

Mpumalanga239463,8

North West250864,0

Northern Cape102841,7

Western Cape10567617,0

Unknown500,0

Total622551100,0

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 652 970 with 20 659 new tests conducted since the last report

Total deaths and recoveries

Regrettably, we report 238 more COVID-19 related deaths: 19 from KwaZulu-Natal, 81 from Gauteng, 6 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Western Cape and 123 from the Free State.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 13 981.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 536 694 which translates to a recovery rate of 86%

ProvinceTotal DeathsTotal RecoveriesActive Cases

Eastern Cape2869813731657

Free State6902304713420

Gauteng355618034525222

KwaZulu-Natal21359543214724

Limpopo17911961899

Mpumalanga330222911325

North West240184376409

Northern Cape12068873277

Western Cape3862969214893

Total1398153669471826